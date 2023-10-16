Constitutional Court of Georgia authorizes President's impeachment

16 Oct. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The proposal of the ruling Georgian Dream party was satisfied by the Constitutional Court of Georgia. Now parliament will be able to vote on the impeachment of President Salome Zurabishvili.

"The Constitutional Court of Georgia found that during working visits abroad on August 31, September 1 and September 6, 2023, the President of Georgia, Mrs. Salome Zurabishvili exercised representative rights and powers in the field of foreign policy without the consent of the Government of Georgia, which violated Part 1a of the Georgian Constitution's Article 52",

the Head of the Constitutional Court of Georgia Merab Turava said.

The Head of State will be impeached if at least 100 parliamentarians vote in favor. If the opposition does not support the ruling party, the President's impeachment will not take place, since there will not be enough votes.

"No matter how the impeachment procedure ends, we have already achieved what we wanted. The violation of the Constitution by the President was not left without a response... from today, Salome Zurabishvili will be considered the President only formally",



the Chairman of the ruling party Irakli Kobakhidze said.