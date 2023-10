16 Oct. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian leader Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, the official Telegram channel of the Iranian government reports.

The leaders of the two states talked about the events currently unfolding in the Middle East, and also discussed the situation in the South Caucasus.

In a telephone conversation, Raisi called the blockade of Gaza, the death of civilians, as well as a possible operation in the Gaza Strip "the reason for a long and large-scale war".