State Duma to discuss law on de-ratification of CTBT tomorrow

16 Oct. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The bill, which involves de-ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, will be considered by the State Duma in the first reading tomorrow. This decision has been made at the today's meeting of the Council of the lower house of the Russian parliament.

As First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Alexander Zhukov clarified, deputies would discuss the law on deratification of the CTBT tomorrow first of all.

In general, it is expected that all three readings will take place this week, so the State Duma will pass the law before the weekend.

Review of the relevant State Duma committee

In addition to this, today the Committee on International Affairs unanimously recommended the adoption of this bill. Its chairman Leonid Slutsky spoke about the decision of the structure.

De-ratification of the CTBT

Initially, the Russian President announced the need to revoke ratification of the CTBT. Vladimir Putin recalled that the Treaty, signed in 1996, has not yet entered into force. One of the reasons for it is the fact that the United States has not yet ratified it.