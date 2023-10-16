Putin and el-Sisi discuss escalation in Gaza Strip

16 Oct. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has had a telephone conversation. The parties have agreed to work on the elimination of the causes of the crisis between the Gaza Strip and Israel, the Egyptian leader’s office said.

"Diplomatic efforts to take control of the situation and prevent the spread of violence and conflict have been discussed",



el-Sisi's office announced.

The talks took place at the initiative of the Russian leader. During the conversation, the presidents also discussed the latest regional events, RIA Novosti reports.

"The two Presidents agreed on the need to seriously work on the elimination of the crisis' causes, especially in connection with the continuing lack of political prospects for resolving the Palestinian problem",

el-Sisi's office