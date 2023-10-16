Azerbaijan ready to make decision on Zangezur corridor's route

16 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

If Armenia continues to delay the issue of construction of the Zangezur corridor, then Azerbaijan is ready to lay it through the territory of Iran, Azerbaijani Presidential Representative for Special Assignments Elchin Amirbekov said today.

At the same time, if Armenia has fears that Azerbaijan may seize the Syunik region of Armenia, through which the Zangezur corridor is planned to be built, for the implementation of the project, then these fears are fundamentally wrong.

"We recognize that this is the sovereign territory of Armenia. But it is important for us to know how the other side will ensure the safety of movement along the corridor",



Elchin Amirbekov said.