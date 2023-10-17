Today marks Fuzuli City Day

17 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with residents who moved to the city of Fuzuli and members of the general public of the district on the “Fuzuli City Day”.

The third anniversary of Azerbaijani Fuzuli city’s liberation from Armenian occupation is being marked. On October 17, 2020, Fuzuli city and Gochahmadli, Chiman, Juvarli, Pirahmadli, Musabayli, Ishigli, and Dadali villages were liberated.

In his address back than Ilham Aliyev said that during these 30 years, the enemy has built such a strong fortification on the line of contact that some people thought that it was impossible to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

"The city of Fuzuli has been liberated from the occupiers, Fuzuli is ours, Karabakh is Azerbaijan! I cordially congratulate all the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. I offer sincere congratulations to the people of Fuzuli on this occasion," Ilham Aliyev said.

Time will pass and books and papers will be written about these battles. It was a battle that required great professionalism, skill, courage and self-sacrifice.

"Even the most well-known military experts were of the opinion that it would take months to capture Fuzuli and free it from occupation and whether the operation would be successful at all. However, the victorious Azerbaijani Army was able to tackle this glorious mission and most of the villages of Fuzuli district and the city of Fuzuli have been liberated from the enemy in a short time," Ilham Aliyev said.

Until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 258 families or 928 people. Yesterday, the President of Azerbaijan attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for the villages of Juvarli and Gochahmadli in the Fuzuli district.