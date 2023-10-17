Biden to travel to Israel

17 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on October 18 and then will visit Jordan, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Biden wants to "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel" after the recent attack by the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, and consult on next steps, Jean-Pierre said.

"President Biden will then travel to Amman, Jordan, where he will meet with his Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas," the statement reads.

New York Times observers, David Sanger and Peter Baker, believe "a presidential trip to Israel at such a critical moment poses enormous challenges for the White House, in terms of both politics and security."

According to them, the visit's political risks for Biden are difficult to measure, but the trip is also fraught with physical risks.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the agreement to work on the plan was done at the US’ request, and they “welcome the government of Israel’s commitment to work on this plan.”