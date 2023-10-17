Russia bans Japanese seafood imports

17 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia has adopted temporary restrictive measures against fish and seafood imports from Japan, Russia's agricultural watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said.

Rosselkhoznadzor noted that as of October 16, Russia will temporarily ban the import of fish and seafood from Japan.

The decision was taken as a "precautionary measure," adding that the restrictions would stay until Russia is provided with comprehensive information that confirms the safety of Japanese fish and seafood products.

Japan started the first round release of its nuclear-contaminated water into the ocean on August 24 and the second round release on October 5.