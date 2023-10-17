Kremlin: Middle East conflict escalation is tragedy

17 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the conflict between Israel and Palestine is a tragedy. According to him, these are the consequences of decades of neglect of a number of countries towards the Middle East settlement process.

"We see that the conflict has gone on so long, and what is happening is actually a tragedy that is unfolding and a humanitarian [catastrophe]; these are all the consequences of decades of neglect in the Middle East settlement process," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet put forward his own initiative for achieving a settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, as it must first be worked out in detail by all sides.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Putin had probably "already formed a certain opinion about the results of his telephone conversations" with the parties to the conflict and other regional leaders and would now discuss them with his Chinese interlocutors while on his visit to China to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation.

The day before, the Russian president spoke with the Israeli prime minister and the presidents of Egypt, Iran, Palestine and Syria.