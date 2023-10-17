Armenia ready to sign peace treaty with Azerbaijan this year

17 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Armenia was ready to sign a peace deal with Azerbaijan by the end of the year, and would guarantee the safety of all Azerbaijani citizens on its territory.

"Our region needs peace, a situation where all countries live with open borders," Nikol Pashinyan said.

The PM also noted that Yerevan is ready for reopening transport links on the principle of mutual recognition of sovereignty and jurisdiction of the countries through which they run.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believed a peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was achievable if both sides showed goodwill, playing down the difficulty of reaching an agreement on their shared border.