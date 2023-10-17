UN Security Council rejects Russian resolution on Israel-Gaza conflict

17 Oct. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN Security Council has rejected the Russian proposal for a resolution on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The five votes cast for the proposal by Russia, China, UAE, Gabon and Mozambique were insufficient for it to pass. The UK, the U.S., France and Japan opposed the proposal, while Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Ghana, Malta, Switzerland, Ecuador abstained.

Following the vote, Russia’s UN envoy Vasily Nebenzya described the Security Council as a "hostage to ambitions of Western countries."