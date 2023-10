17 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people of Azerbaijani origin killed in Israel as a result of Hamas attacks has been announced, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aykhan Hajizada said.

He emphasized that the number of dead people of Azerbaijani origin reached eight.

On October 13, 72 people of Azerbaijani Azerbaijani origin were sent to Baku by direct flight.