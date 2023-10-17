Iranian delegation to hold talks in Minsk

17 Oct. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice President of Iran Mohammad Mokhber went to Minsk on a one-day visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Belarus. Mokhber will lead a delegation that included the Ministers of Industry, Mines and Trade, Oil and Agriculture Jihad of Iran.

It is expected that the Iranian delegation will hold negotiations with high-ranking representatives of the country in the capital of Belarus. The delegation will also sign a number of documents on cooperation between the two countries, the Iranian news agency IRNA reports.

Mohammad Mokhber will also hold meetings with the President of the country, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of the Parliament of Belarus.

Bilateral meetings of the Presidents of Iran and Belarus and Alexander Lukashenko's visit to Tehran in March indicate the readiness of the two countries to develop economic relations. Important documents are expected to be signed during Mokhber’s visit to Minsk, Mohammad Jamshidi, the Iranian President's Deouty Chief of Staff for political affairs said.

The parties will also discuss issues of combating unilateral Western sanctions, Jamshidi added.