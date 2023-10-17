Kyrgyzstan changes visa rules: 60/120 to replace visa-run

17 Oct. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The rules for the visa-free regime for foreign citizens have changed in Kyrgyzstan.

"On the initiative of the Ministry, on October 10, the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan approved a regulation on the procedure for the stay of foreign citizens in the territory of the republic, which provides for the abolition of the "visa-run" practice, which foreign citizens often use. They travel outside the country and return back in order to extend the period of their stay in the territory Kyrgyzstan",



Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic said.

According to the new rules, it is possible stay in Kyrgyzstan without a visa for up to 60 days, then one should leave. Re-entry can be done no earlier than 60 days after the last entry. This principle is called "60/120".

A similar regime is being introduced for citizens of those countries who are allowed to stay in Kyrgyzstan without a visa for 90 days. For the next entry they need to take a 90-day break, this is "90/180". For example, this applies to citizens of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Belarus, and Ukraine.

For Russians, there are no restrictions on the term of stay in Kyrgyzstan, but if you stay in the republic for more than 30 days, you must have temporary local registration.