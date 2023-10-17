Chinese YTO Express Group delivery to come to Kazakhstan

17 Oct. 18:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

One of the five leading Chinese express delivery operators YTO Express Group will begin operating in Kazakhstan.

It is planned to sign a cooperation agreement between Kazpost JSC and YTO Express Group.

The Chinese company wants to open a head office in Kazakhstan for the Central Asia region, as well as to build high-tech multimodal class A centers in the republic. At the centers, orders will be processed for further shipment not only to the regions of Kazakhstan, but also to the countries of Central Asia, the EAEU, and the EU.

Today, in Kazakhstan there are such international marketplaces as Alibaba, JDcom, Wildberries, OZON. The e-commerce market is growing and by 2030 in Kazakhstan it could reach 20% of the total market.