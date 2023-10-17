Uzbekistan Airways offers discounts for senior passengers

17 Oct. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

November has been declared the month of tourism for elderly people. In honour of this month Uzbekistan Airways has announced the start of an action for this category of people.

From November 1 to November 30, senior citizens will be able to purchase tickets with a 25% discount.

Men over 60 years old and women over 55 years old will be able to buy tickets with this discount. The message emphasizes that the discount is taken into account when choosing economy class tickets.

The airline reminds that it is possible to buy a ticket if one has a passport or ID card. To participate in the action, one will have to buy a ticket at official sales outlets or from air carrier agents.