IDF speaks on start of Israeli ground operation in Gaza

17 Oct. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IDF does not yet know for sure whether a ground operation aimed at destroying the radical Hamas movement will be carried out in the Gaza Strip, the Spokesman of Israeli army said.

According to Richard Hecht, Israel is certainly preparing for further stages of war with Palestine. But what their format will be has not yet been disclosed, Reuters reports.

"Everyone is talking about a ground operation, but it could be something else",



Richard Hecht said.

The Speaker also spoke about Israel's ability to wage war on two fronts simultaneously.

Commenting on the possibility of foreign military participation in hostilities, an army spokesman expressed skepticism about the desire of US or British citizens to "shed blood".