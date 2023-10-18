Casualties in Gaza hospital strike exceed 800

18 Oct. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The number of people killed on injured in a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 800, the Al Arabiya television reported.

According to the report, at least 500 people were killed at the downtown area of the city of Gaza as missiles hit the Al Ahli Arab Hospital, also known as the Al-Ma’amadani hospital.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied reports that his country was responsible for a strike on a hospital in the Gaza Strip.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey also accused Israel of bombing the hospital.