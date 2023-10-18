Azerbaijan celebrates 32nd Restoration of Independence day anniversary

18 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today Azerbaijan is celebrating the 32nd anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence.

The Supreme Council of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act 'On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan' on October 18, 1991.

The new law 'On Independence Day' was adopted during the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021. On the same day, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev approved the law 'On Independence Day'.

With the approval of the law, October 18 - State Independence Day was renamed the Day of the Restoration of Independence.

Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) approved the National Anthem of Azerbaijan and the tricolor flag and the State Emblem with an eight-pointed star and flame in May, 1992.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) congratulated Azerbaijan on Independence Restoration Day.