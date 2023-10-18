Bill revoking CTBT ratification adopted in first reading in Russia

18 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian State Duma has passed in the first reading a bill on Russia's withdrawal of the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT).

Russian lawmakers unanimously approved the bill on the de-ratification of the treaty, and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin earlier noted that the bill could be considered in the final reading this week.

The document was submitted to the State Duma on October 13. The bill cancels Article 1 of the law On the Ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty, which contains a provision on the ratification of the treaty signed on Russia’s behalf in New York on September 24, 1996.

Earlier, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said in his Telegram channel that the ratification of the treaty had been withdrawn in the interests of Russia's security.