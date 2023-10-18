Armenia expresses readiness to restore railroad to Nakhchivan

18 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is ready to restore the Meghri railroad connecting the southwestern regions of Azerbaijan with Nakhchivan, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

He emphasized that the establishment of transport and energy communication is one of the main agendas of the peace agreement. According to him, this road will allow not only Azerbaijan and Armenia, but also Georgia and Iran, to gain access to Western markets.

"In Armenia, we call this project the Armenian Crossroads. But I think it's time to further regionalize this project, rebrand it, and call it Crossroads of Peace, and this name is equally important and acceptable for us," Pashinyan said.

In the same logic, Armenia is ready for the opening of roads, the PM added.