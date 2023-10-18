Putin confident in good pace of Power of Siberia 2 project implementation

18 Oct. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline system to go through the territory of Mongolia to China will progress at a good pace, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Everybody agrees with this project, all the parties want to participate, want to work. The issue is about implementation - I think we will move with a good momentum," Vladimir Putin said.

The Power of Siberia 2 project envisages supplying up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year from the gas resources in Siberia to China via Mongolia.

In 2020, Gazprom began assessing the prospects of gas supplies to China across Mongolia totaling up to 50 billion cubic meters of gas per year. In 2022, design and survey work began as part of the Soyuz Vostok gas trunk line construction project. The pipeline will run across Mongolia and will be an extension of Power of Siberia 2.