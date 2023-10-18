Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agree on future cooperation

18 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing today.

At first, the Russian-Chinese negotiations with the participation of national delegations were held. The heads of state also had a working breakfast with a limited circle of delegates. Later, a one-on-one meeting took place.

Putin said that Russia’s trade with China has reached $200 bln and is set to surpass that amount this year.

"On year, as we analyzed it last evening, we have already [hit] $200 bln over a year since this date. And we will certainly exceed that amount in this calendar year," the Russian leader said.

The Russian president noted that foreign policy coordination is required in the current environment, and Russia and China are building cooperation in this way.

"We have repeatedly noted that Russia and China, as well as the majority of world countries, share the desire for equal and mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at achieving sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being while respecting civilizational diversity and the right of each country to its own model of development," Putin told the Belt and Road Forum.

Xi said that China and Russia are steadily deepening political mutual trust and maintaining close strategic cooperation.