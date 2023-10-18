Baku: Pashinyan does not want peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan

18 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement during the session at the European Parliament on October 17 has demonstrated that Armenia is determined to further undermine the prospects of peace agreement, while continuing aggressive rhetoric and allegations against Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

“It is derogatory to hear such allegations from Armenia, which claims to be as a peace-loving democratic country respecting international law, when itself not giving up its claims against territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

Accusations against Azerbaijan by Armenia on “ethnic cleansing” of local Armenians voluntarily relocated to Armenia is unfounded and is in clear contradiction with the reports and statements of the UN agencies both visited the region and active in Armenia.

With regard to claims by the Prime Minister about so-called “extraterritoriality” of the Lachin road, it should be recalled that Armenia by all means misused this road in contrary to the Trilateral Statement co-signed by Prime Minister, unlike Azerbaijan which has a sovereignty over all the roads in its territory and efforts to prove otherwise are groundless.