Putin addresses Belt and Road forum in Beijing

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed a live audience at the third Belt and Road forum in Beijing on Wednesday.
In the opening ceremony speech, the Russian leader invited other countries to participate in the development of the Northern Sea Route, adding it is about to become navigational all year round.
"Russia and China, like most countries of the world, share the desire for equal, mutually beneficial cooperation in order to achieve universal sustainable and long-term economic progress and social well-being, while respecting the diversity of civilization and the right of each State to its own development model," Putin said.