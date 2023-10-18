UN urges Armenia to protect monuments and national minorities

18 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The UN Committee demanded that Armenia fulfill the demands of the Western Azerbaijan Community.

The Western Azerbaijan Community submitted an extensive parallel report to the UN Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights regarding the Fourth Periodic Report on the implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights by Armenia.

The Community reported about the violation of the Covenant and other international human rights conventions by Armenia by expelling Azerbaijanis living there and called on the Committee to take urgent measures to eliminate human rights violations.

The Committee had recently published its final conclusions and recommendations on Armenia's implementation of the Covenant. Many of the comments raised by the Community, in particular the issues of discrimination, violations of national minority rights, and cultural rights, as well as the failure to fulfill obligations to preserve Azerbaijan's cultural heritage and the neglect of refugee rights obligations by Armenia, were reflected in the Committee's final document.

The Committee called upon Armenia to take measures to maintain an inventory of cultural and religious monuments belonging to national minorities and currently under threat of extinction, as well as to preserve them with the necessary funding and other appropriate measures.

The Committee stated that Armenian legislation and practices violate the rights of national minorities and refugees and demanded Armenia take the necessary measures to correct the situation in this area.