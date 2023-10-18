Sanctions against Iran’s missile program lifted

18 Oct. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Iranian Ministry of Defense announced the cessation of sanctions against the country's missile program, imposed in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Today, Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics announced the lifting of sanctions against the country's missile program being implemented to strengthen its missile and weapons capabilities based on the requirements of the country's national security doctrine.

“The defense doctrine of the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of countries, as well as fair compliance with international treaties,”

- the statement by the Iranian Ministry of Defense reads.

The country's Defense Ministry also recalled that under the terms of the original deal, UN sanctions were to be lifted on October 18, 2023, as part of a sunset clause that would allow Iran to import and export ballistic missiles, Iranian news agency IRNA reports.