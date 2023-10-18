Türkiye declares 3-day mourning over Gaza hospital strike

18 Oct. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A 3-day mourning declared for the victims of the military conflict in Palestine. The relevant decree was signed by Head of State Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the mourning period, all flags in the republic will be lowered.

“A 3-day national mourning is declared by the presidential decree for those killed in the attack on a hospital in Gaza,”

- TRT TV channel informs.

As a result of a massive Israeli strike on the territory of a Palestinian hospital, more than 500 people were killed. The Palestinian army holds Israel responsible for the airstrikes. In turn, the Israeli side denies its participation in the attack on the hospital.