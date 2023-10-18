Erdogan, bin Salman congratulate Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

18 Oct. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Türkiye and the Prince of Saudi Arabia congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence. Erdoğan posted his congratulations on his social network page.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Azerbaijan on the Day of Restoration of Independence. The text was published on X’s social network page.

“I cordially congratulate Azerbaijan, whose brotherhood has no equal in the world, on the Day of Restoration of Independence. On behalf of all of Türkiye, I greet my brother President Ilham Aliyev and the entire Azerbaijani people on the occasion of the day we are proud off,”

- Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wrote.

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud congratulated Azerbaijan on the holiday, sending a congratulatory letter to the President of Azerbaijan. He wished Ilham Aliyev health, happiness, and success in office, and the people of Azerbaijan - prosperity and development.