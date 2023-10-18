FMs of Azerbaijan,Turkiye meet in Jeddah

18 Oct. 19:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye held a meeting in Jeddah. The ministers discussed the peace agenda with Yerevan and other regional issues.

The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Jeyhun Bayramov and Hakan Fidan held a meeting in Jeddah within the framework of the Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation meeting.

The parties discussed bilateral relations, cooperation within international organizations, and also touched upon the situation in the region. In particular, the prospects for a peace agenda between Baku and Yerevan were discussed.

The ministers also exchanged views on issues that were discussed during the Economic Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers meeting held in Shusha.