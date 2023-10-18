Schoolchildren poisoned by moldy cakes in Georgia

18 Oct. 20:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Poisoning in a school cafeteria occurred in Western Georgia. Experts have established the preliminary cause of the emergency - low-quality cakes.

Almost 10 children were poisoned after eating in a school canteen in the Georgian region of Imereti. The details of the incident were reported by the National Food Agency.

Mass poisoning occurred in the village of Savane. A total of 9 people suffered food poisoning.

To find out the cause of the poisoning, specialists conducted an unscheduled inspection at the buffet, as well as at the business operator of the products.

As a result, three boxes of cakes, produced on April 5 and good until October 5, were confiscated. The examination found that the content of mold fungi in the cakes was 20 times higher than the normal range.