Kakha Kaladze not frighten by possible US sanctions

18 Oct. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi mayor Kakha Kaladze commented on the possible introduction of US sanctions against him. According to Kaladze, this issue does not concern him.

“Whether I will be subject to sanctions or not, I don’t think about it, and I’m not concerned with it, so don’t worry either. God grant that my family and I don’t have more reason to worry,”

- Kakha Kaladze said.

He noted that it is significant for him to work to maintain peace and stability in Georgia. The mayor added that he would look after his property himself.