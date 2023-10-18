Computer game on Ingush language created in Ingushetia

18 Oct. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A game for children in the Ingush language was created in Ingushetia, The game was developed by Khadis Kostoev, who nurtured the idea of ​​creating it for 10 years.

According to Mash Gor, Khadis began creating the game last year after receiving a grant. A team of 6 people, as well as a psychologist, historian and linguist, was working on the creation of the game in a rented apartment.

The game tells the story of an animal living on a farm, growing plants, catching fish and receiving letters from which it makes words.