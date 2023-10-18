Computer game on Ingush language created in Ingushetia

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza
A game for children in the Ingush language was created in Ingushetia, The game was developed by Khadis Kostoev, who nurtured the idea of creating it for 10 years.
According to Mash Gor, Khadis began creating the game last year after receiving a grant. A team of 6 people, as well as a psychologist, historian and linguist, was working on the creation of the game in a rented apartment.
The game tells the story of an animal living on a farm, growing plants, catching fish and receiving letters from which it makes words.