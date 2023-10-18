Israel demands from UN apologies for Hamas

18 Oct. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Dinara Khairova

The UN must apologize for its inaction that led to a current development of the Hamas radical group. This opinion was expressed by Israel's permanent representative to the organization Gilad Erdan.

The Israeli side believes that the UN is obliged to apologize in connection with the current escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, for which it is responsible. This statement was made by Israel's permanent representative to the UN.

Gilad Hernan spoke at a Security Council meeting convened after the emergency in Gaza Strip hospital.

According to the diplomat, not only the UN itself, but also other members of the Security Council accepted the version of the Hamas organization, which is recognized as terrorist in Israel, and at the same time, dismissed the compelling evidence presented by Israel.