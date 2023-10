19 Oct. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China supports the Russian people in pursuing the path of national rejuvenation.

"China supports the Russian people in pursuing the path of national rejuvenation independently and safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests," Xi said.

He called on the two sides to promote high-quality development of China-Russia practical cooperation and actively explore cooperation in strategic emerging industries.