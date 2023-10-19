Protesters swarm U.S. Capitol demanding Gaza ceasefire

19 Oct. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Protesters demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas walked into the Cannon Rotunda, one of the building of the U.S. Capitol complex, the U.S. Capitol Police said.

U.S. Capitol Police put out an alert about the demonstrations, saying the activity was not allowed inside Congressional buildings. They worked for hours to clear the crowd that had grown inside. Later police say they arrested about 300 people in total. They say among the arrests, three people were charged with assault on a police officer during processing.

The protest began on the National Mall around noon and eventually made its way to the Cannon building, which is situated at Independence Ave. and New Jersey Ave. adjacent to the Capitol building.