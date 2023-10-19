Putin: Russia's ties with China 'unprecedented'

19 Oct. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the "unprecedented" energy cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, addressing a Russian-Chinese energy forum.

"Relations in the overall partnership and strategic cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Chinese People's Republic have reached an unprecedented high level and continue to develop dynamically. One of the key areas of this relationship is energy cooperation, which is becoming increasingly active," Putin said.

According to him, major bilateral projects in the oil and gas sector and in peaceful nuclear energy are being consistently implemented by the countries. Putin stressed that the volume of Russian energy supplies to Chinese consumers is growing accordingly.

"We are jointly developing technological innovations aimed at improving the efficiency of raw materials production, processing and transportation, as well as at ensuring their environmental safety," the Russian leader noted.

The head of state added that the Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum plays a significant role in promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, "which provides a direct constructive dialogue between representatives of the two countries."