Cairo to open checkpoint for sending humanitarian assistance to Gaza

19 Oct. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Joe Biden said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has agreed to open the Rafah border crossing for 20 trucks with humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip.

The U.S. leader, according to the White House, had a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart.

"The two leaders discussed ongoing coordination to deliver humanitarian assistance to Gaza and mechanisms to ensure the aid is distributed for the benefit of the civilian population. The two leaders agreed to work together closely on encouraging an urgent and robust international response to the UN’s humanitarian appeal," the statement reads.

After the call Biden told reporters that the Egyptian leader was "completely cooperative" and agreed to open the Rafah checkpoint to let 20 trucks with humanitarian aid. He warned however that if Hamas seizes these trucks or doesn’t let them in, relief deliveries would stop.