Türkiye to supply Estonia with armored vehicles

19 Oct. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Two Turkish vehicle manufacturers, Otokar and Nurol Makina,signed contracts with Estonia for the supply of 230 armored vehicles worth around 200 million euro.

A contract signing ceremony was held in the Estonian capital Tallinn for the 230 4X4 and 6X6 vehicles to be delivered to Estonian security forces by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments (ECDI).

During the ceremony, Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur signed a Letter of Intent, and Haluk Gorgun, president of the Turkish Defense Industry Agency, and Magnus Valdemar Saar, director general of the ECDI signed a protocol for cooperation in the two countries' defense industries.

Later, contracts were signed between ECDI and Otokar for the supply of ARMA 6X6 armored combat vehicles, and NurolMakina for the supply of NMS (YORUK) 4X4 armored combat vehicles. Otokar Deputy General Manager Sedef Vehbi and Engin Aykol, Nurol Makina’s CEO signed the contracts.