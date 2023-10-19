U.K. Prime Minister arrives in Israel

19 Oct. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel to “express solidarity” with the country as part of a two-day trip calling for any escalation of violence in the wider region to be avoided.

In a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, the PM said he had “not just a right” but a “duty” to restore security to the country.

“Above all, I’m here to express my solidarity with the Israeli people. You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you," Sunak said.

As part of the two-day trip, he will urge Middle East leaders to “avoid further dangerous escalation”, saying that “too many lives have been lost” already in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.

The visit comes after U.S. president Joe Biden flew into Israel on October 18 in a diplomatic bid to prevent fighting from spiralling into a larger crisis.