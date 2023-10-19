Russia to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestnine

19 Oct. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A special flight of the Russian Emergencies Ministry carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip has left for Egypt, the ministry’s press service said.

"A special Il-76 flight of the ministry has departed from the Ramenskoye airfield in the Moscow Region for El Arish Airport," the ministry said.

It was noted that acting on instructions from Russian president Vladimir Putin and on behalf of the Russian government, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s aircraft will deliver humanitarian cargo to people in Gaza.

The humanitarian aid includes 27 metric ton of food, namely, flour, sugar, rice and pasta. It will be handed over to Egypt’s Red Crescent Society for delivery to the Gaza Strip.