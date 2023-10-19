Kazakhstan considers changing time zones

19 Oct. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Time zones can be changed in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The issue of a single time zone for the entire territory of the country is being considered by the authorities.

Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of changing time zones, the Ministry of Ecology of the republic informs. It is planned that there will be a single time zone throughout Kazakhstan.

"The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, together with the Ministry of Trade and Integration and other interested organizations, are studying the issue of establishing a unified procedure for calculating time on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan. A working group has been created with the participation of deputies, representatives of central government agencies, the public and scientific organizations,”

– Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan informs.

There are two time zones in Kazakhstan for the moment. It was assumed that the western regions of the country could switch to the capital time on the night of November 30 to December 1.