Türkiye states importance of maintaining balance in Black Sea

19 Oct. 17:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish Ministry of Defense has issued a statement indicating its readiness to implement the Montreux Convention.

The Defense Ministry stressed that Ankara intended to continue careful and responsible implementation of this Convention, which prevents warships from entering the Turkish straits.

The country's Ministry of Defense stated the importance of maintaining balance and stability in the Black Sea within the framework of the principle of "regional responsibility".

Last year, Türkiye banned the passage of warships through the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits. At the same time, Ankara says that it is under pressure because of this decision.