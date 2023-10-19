Moscow counts for settlement in Middle East

19 Oct. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Sergey Lavrov said that Russia expects the situation around the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to improve. According to him, the consultations on this issue would be held soon.

Russia hopes for an improvement in the situation in the Middle East; the consultations on a Palestinian-Israeli settlement will be held in the near future, the head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Lavrov said.

“I proceed from the fact that consultations with interested countries will continue anyway. Egypt is taking initiatives. And we all want to see de-escalation in the Gaza Strip. In the coming days, there will be contacts during which it will become clear how realistic it is to count on this,”

- Sergey Lavrov said.

The minister noted that the UN call to stop violence and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip could become a real mechanism for improving the situation. However, Lavrov emphasized, the resolution was not adopted.