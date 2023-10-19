Azerbaijani Defense Minister meets with his Uzbek counterpart

19 Oct. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Zakir Hasanov and Bakhodir Kurbanov, held talks in Bukhara, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reports.

Before the meeting, Hasanov visited the memorial complex of Bahouddin Naqshbandi, after which he arrived at the Bukhara combined arms training range, where the meeting of the Heads of Ministries of the two states took place.

First, the ministers held private talks, and then they had negotiations in an expanded format with the participation of delegations. The parties exchanged views on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the military sectors. They also touched upon the organization of specialists' visits and other topics of mutual interest.

Next, Hasanov and Kurbanov got acquainted with the work of the training ground, the material and educational base. After the military training demonstration, the participants and the Ministers took a picture together.

Following the meeting, the Heads of Minstries signed "Bilateral Cooperation Plan between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024".