Media: Iran to host summit of FMs in 3+3 format

19 Oct. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran will hold a meeting of Foreign Ministers in the "3+3" format soon.

As Trend writes, citing sources, Armenia also gave its consent to participate in the meeting of the Heads of Foreign Affairs Ministries.

Earlier, the Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, said that meetings within the framework of the "3+3" platform will have an effective impact on resolving pressing issues in the region.

It should be added that the initiator of the "3+3" platform was Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He highly appreciated the fact that meetings in this format would be held in the near future.