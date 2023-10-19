Iranian Foreign Ministry: Middle East situation may get out of control

19 Oct. 19:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the opinion of the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, due to the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, there is a risk that the situation in the Middle East will become uncontrolled.

"The region is in a state similar to a powder keg, there is a possibility of an explosion and the situation getting out of control",

the Minister said.

Speaking to the press after an emergency meeting of the OIC on Thursday, he also expressed hope that war crimes against Gazans would end soon. The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry critically assessed Israeli and US accusations of the Palestinian resistance in the attack on the hospital.