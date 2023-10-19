Georgian Ministry of Justice warns country's president about criminal prosecution

19 Oct. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian Minister of Justice warned the President about possible criminal prosecution. According to Rati Bregadze, it will become a reality if signs of a criminal offense are visible in the further actions of the head of state.

"In general, if someone commits a criminal offense, then, an investigation can certainly be initiated. The Constitutional Court ruled that the President violated the Constitution of Georgia. Personally speaking, as the Minister of Justice, I find it very sad that the fact of violation of the Constitution by the head of state has already been established",



Head of the Ministry of Justice said.

He added that the Prosecutor's Office would tell about other details regarding the initiation of a criminal case.