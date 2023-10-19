New airport in Abkhazia to be launched on December 31

19 Oct. 22:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

In less than a year and a half, the airport in Sukhum can begin operation of flights. Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania spoke about the launch dates of the air harbor.

"We will have technical flights no later than July, the airport will be launched on December 31, 2024",



Bzhania said.

The investor who will reconstruct the airport, which has not been operational for 30 years, will be named by the end of October, the President of Abkhazia added. The Russian investor company will also improve the infrastructure adjacent to the airport.

The Sukhumi airport will help to seriously increase the flow of tourists from Russia to the republic, which now mainly get to local resorts crossing the land border.