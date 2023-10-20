Russia and Pakistan to continue negotiations on oil supplies

20 Oct. 10:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and Pakistan continue discussing the issue of oil supplies, the Russian Ministry of Energy reported.

"We discussed this issue, there is already some understanding. Negotiations continue",

Minister Nikolai Shulginov said

The parties are also engaged in a dialogue on the export of LNG from the Russian Federation to Pakistan. In both cases, long-term contracts are planned, the minister clarified, RIA Novosti reports.

Russian oil can enter Pakistan in the amount of up to 1 million tons annually.